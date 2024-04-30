The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ .

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, till May 7 upto 11.00 AM. The exam was conducted from April 18 to April 20, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Karnataka UGCET answer key

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on the UGCET answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Chemistry answer key.

Direct link to Mathematics answer key.

Direct link to Physics answer key.

Direct link to Biology answer key.

Direct link to submit suggestions for KCET 2024.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.