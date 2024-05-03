The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit cards for the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM .

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

The exam will be conducted on May 11, 2024. The exam is being conducted for admission to B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2024-25.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NCHMJEE admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

