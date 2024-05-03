NCHMJEE admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.
“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.
The exam will be conducted on May 11, 2024. The exam is being conducted for admission to B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2024-25.
Steps to download NCHMJEE admit card 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NCHMJEE admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.