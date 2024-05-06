JEECUP 2024 registration deadline soon; apply now at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Candidates can register for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till May 10.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon close the online application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till May 10, 2024. Earlier, the application deadline was March 4, 2024.
UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s JEECUP 2024 Information Bulletin.
Steps to register for JEECUP 2024
Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
On the Candidate Activity Board click on the application link for JEECUP 2024
Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout
Direct link to register for JEECUP 2024.
