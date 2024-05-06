The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) will soon close the online application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till May 10, 2024. Earlier , the application deadline was March 4, 2024.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2024

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the Candidate Activity Board click on the application link for JEECUP 2024 Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for JEECUP 2024.