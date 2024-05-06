The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will release the advanced exam city intimation slips for the upcoming Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024 this week. Once out, registered candidates will be able to download their city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT / .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for May 15. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CMAT 2024 city slips

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ Once live, click on the link to download CMAT 2024 city intimation slips Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the city slips Take a printout for future reference