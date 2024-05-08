The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) has released the admit cards for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.comedk.org .

“DOWNLOAD YOUR ADMIT CARD BY LOGGING INTO YOUR APPLICATION USING YOUR USER ID AND PASSWORD.USE ONLY LAPTOP OR DESKTOP.DO NOT USE MOBILE PHONES,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Notification for revised exam schedule.

Steps to download UGET admit card 2024

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

