COMEDK UGET 2024 admit card out at comedk.org; download link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.comedk.org.
“DOWNLOAD YOUR ADMIT CARD BY LOGGING INTO YOUR APPLICATION USING YOUR USER ID AND PASSWORD.USE ONLY LAPTOP OR DESKTOP.DO NOT USE MOBILE PHONES,” reads the notification.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.
Notification for revised exam schedule.
Steps to download UGET admit card 2024
Visit the official website comedk.org
On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download UGET admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.