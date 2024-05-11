GPAT 2024 form correction window opens; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their application forms at natboard.edu.in till May 14, 2024.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applicants to make changes to their GPAT 2024 application forms. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till May 14, 2024.
The exam will be conducted on June 8 and the admit card will be released on June 3. The result will be announced on July 8. The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to GPAT 2024 form
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
On the homepage, go to the Examinations—GPAT 2024 application link
Login and make the necessary changes
Submit the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to GPAT 2024 correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.