The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applicants to make changes to their GPAT 2024 application forms. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till May 14, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on June 8 and the admit card will be released on June 3. The result will be announced on July 8. The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to GPAT 2024 form

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, go to the Examinations—GPAT 2024 application link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GPAT 2024 correction window.