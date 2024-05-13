CBSE 12th result 2024 out at cbseresults.nic.in; 87.98% students pass
Candidates can check and download their results from the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12th board examinations 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
This year, the total pass percentage is 87.98%. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the girls have outperformed boys with a total pass percentage of 91.52%. The pass percentage of boys is 85.12%.
Earlier, the board had released the 6-digit DigiLocker code for students to access their Digital Academic Documents (Marksheets cum Certificates and Migration Certificate).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Class 12th results 2024
Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the Class 12th result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the results
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Class 12th result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.