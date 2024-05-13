The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12th board examinations 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in .

This year, the total pass percentage is 87.98%. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the girls have outperformed boys with a total pass percentage of 91.52%. The pass percentage of boys is 85.12%.

Earlier, the board had released the 6-digit DigiLocker code for students to access their Digital Academic Documents (Marksheets cum Certificates and Migration Certificate).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Class 12th results 2024

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Class 12th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 12th result 2024.