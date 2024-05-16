The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the results of the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2024 today, May 16. Candidates can download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The exams were conducted from May 9 to 11, 2024. This year, 85.7% of candidates appeared for the examination. MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2024 final answer key was released on May 14, 2024.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET 2024 result

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MAH MBA CET 2024 results link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MAH MBA CET 2024 results.