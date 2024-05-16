MAH MBA CET 2024 result declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the results of the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2024 today, May 16. Candidates can download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The exams were conducted from May 9 to 11, 2024. This year, 85.7% of candidates appeared for the examination. MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2024 final answer key was released on May 14, 2024.
Steps to download MAH MBA CET 2024 result
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on MAH MBA CET 2024 results link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to MAH MBA CET 2024 results.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.