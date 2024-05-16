The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) will conclude the online application process for the Junior Analyst (Drug) Main Examination 2023 this week. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till May 18, 2024. The last date to pay the fee and make changes to the form is May 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 361 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for Jr Analyst Main exam

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the Junior Analyst Main exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference