The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the results for the Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test 2024 (MHT CET 2024) today, May 16. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MHT-CET 2024 was conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam is being held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25. This year, the MBA exam was conducted from March 9 to 11.
Steps to download MAH CET MBA 2024 results
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the link ‘Score Card is live for MAH-MBA/MMS CET in candidate login’
- Key in your credentials and submit
- The MAH MBA CET 2024 Score card will appear on screen
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download MAH MBA CET results 2024.
