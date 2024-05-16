The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the results for the Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test 2024 ( MHT CET 2024 ) today, May 16. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The MHT-CET 2024 was conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam is being held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25. This year, the MBA exam was conducted from March 9 to 11.

Steps to download MAH CET MBA 2024 results

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the link ‘Score Card is live for MAH-MBA/MMS CET in candidate login’ Key in your credentials and submit The MAH MBA CET 2024 Score card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MAH MBA CET results 2024.