Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has released the 2024 PUC II result today May, 21. Students who appeared for the Karnataka PUC II exams can check and download their scorecard from the official website karresults.nic.in.

This year, the PUC II exams were held from April 29 to May 16. “This year, a total of 1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC II exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the exam and 52,505 passed,” reports Indian Express.

Steps to download Karnataka PUC 2 results

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on II PUC EXAMINATION-2 RESULT 2024 announced on 21/05/2024 Key in your credentials and login The Karnataka PUC 2 results 2024 will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Karnataka PUC II results 2024.