Today, May 23, is the last date to apply for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icar.nta.nic.in .

The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. More details in the Information Bulletins below:

Direct link to ICAR AIEEA (PG) Information Bulletin 2024.

Direct link to AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Information Bulletin 2024.

Application Fee Category ICAR AIEEA (PG) AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D General/ Unreserved Rs 1200 Rs 1900 Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/ UPS**/ EWS*** Rs 1100 Rs 1800 SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Third Gender Rs 625 Rs 975

Steps to apply for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2024.

Direct link to apply for ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2024.