ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 registration window closes today; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
Today, May 23, is the last date to apply for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icar.nta.nic.in.
The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. More details in the Information Bulletins below:
Direct link to ICAR AIEEA (PG) Information Bulletin 2024.
Direct link to AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Information Bulletin 2024.
Application Fee
|Category
|ICAR AIEEA (PG)
|AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D
|General/ Unreserved
|Rs 1200
|Rs 1900
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/ UPS**/ EWS***
|Rs 1100
|Rs 1800
|SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Third Gender
|Rs 625
|Rs 975
Steps to apply for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2024.
Direct link to apply for ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.