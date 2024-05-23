Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan ( OAVS ) has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website oav.edu.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 5, 10 and 11 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.20 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1342 vacancies.

Steps to download Principal, Teacher admit card 2024

Visit the official website oav.edu.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Advt No 01/ 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interviews, and Performance Test as applicable.