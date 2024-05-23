The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) will release the results for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) tomorrow, May 24. Eligible candidates will be able check and download their results from the official website www.comedk.org .

The Rank/Score cards of the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam are scheduled to be released on May 24 at 2.00 PM. The exam was conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 is being conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET results 2024

Visit the official website www.comedk.org Once live, click on ‘Login’ Key in your registration details, captcha and submit Click on the link to View/Download results Check, download a copy and take a printout of the rank card

Direct link to download UGET answer key 2024.