The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 25, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable.

“If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” reads the notification.

The exam was held on May 15, 2024.

Steps to download CMAT 2024 answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.