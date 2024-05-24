COMEDK UGET 2024 results today at 2 PM; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website www.comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will soon announce the results of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.comedk.org from 2.00 PM onwards.
“Rank /Score cards will be available in candidate login from 2 PM of 24 May 2024. Counselling registration will start soon,” reads the notification.
The exam was conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 is being conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.
Steps to download COMEDK UGET result 2024
Visit the official website www.comedk.org
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.