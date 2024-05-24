COMEDK UGET 2024 results announced; here’s how to download
Counselling registrations to begin at comedk.org from 4.00 PM onwards.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the results of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.comedk.org. Counselling registration will begin at 4.00 PM today, May 24.
The exam was conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 is being conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.
Steps to download COMEDK UGET result 2024
Visit the official website www.comedk.org
On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login section
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download COMEDK UGET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.