The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams 2024 today, May 27. Students can check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in .

The Class 10th board exams were held from March 1 to 26, 2024. “This year a total of 1560154 students registered for Class 10 exam, out of which 1549326 appeared. Out of the total number of students, 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 95.81%,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Maharashtra SSC result 2024

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in Click on SSC March 2024 exam result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Maharashtra SSC results 2024.