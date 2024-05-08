The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the Stage I results for the AIIMS Fellowship Programme July Session entrance exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The AIIMS Fellowship Programme July Session entrance exam was held on April 30 from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. A total of 87 seats in various subjects of the fellowship programme will be filled out by this entrance exam this year.

“The following candidates who appeared in the Entrance Examination held on Tuesday, the 30th April, 2024 for Fellowship Programme and have qualified for Stage-II are required to appear for Departmental Clinical/ Practical / Lab Based Assessment through video conferencing mode only. The date(s) of Stage-II are indicated under each Fellowship Programme. The details of video conferencing platform and timings of the Assessment shall be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id by the respective Departments,” reads the official notification.

The Stage II verification for various courses will be held between May 20 to 24. Important information regarding the verification has been shared in the result document.

Steps to download AIIMS Stage I results 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click Stage-I Result of the Fellowship Programme Entrance Examination for July 2024 Session The result document for Fellowship exam Stage I entrance will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result document Take a printout for future reference

