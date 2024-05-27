OSSC June, July and August 2024 exam calendar released; here’s all the details
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam calendar for various recruitment exams to be conducted in the months of June, July and August today, May 27. Candidates who have registered for various OSSC exams 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.
According to the notification, the CTSRE 2023 Preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 9. The Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Preliminary exam or CGL 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 23. The OSSC VSA Computer Skill Test is scheduled to be held on June 12.
OSSC exam calendar 2024
OSSC June, July, August exam schedule
|Exam
|Advt No
|Exam Type
|Date
|Combined Technical Service Recruitment Exam 2023 (Except JE Civil & JE Mechanical)
|4812/OSSC
|Preliminary Exam
|June 9, 2024
|Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023
|4382/OSSC
| Typing Test
Computer Skill Test
| June 11, 2024
June 12, 2024
|Vital Statistics Assistant
|4478/OSSC
|Computer Skill Test
|June 12, 2024
|Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam, 2023
|4004/OSSC
|Preliminary Exam
|June 23, 2024
|Vital Statistics Assistant
|4478/OSSC
|Certificate Verification
|Second fortnight of June
|Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023
|4382/OSSC
|Certificate Verification
|Second fortnight of June
Steps to download OSSC 2024 exam calendar
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the exam calendar link for June, July and August exam
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.