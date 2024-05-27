The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the exam calendar for various recruitment exams to be conducted in the months of June, July and August today, May 27. Candidates who have registered for various OSSC exams 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in .

According to the notification, the CTSRE 2023 Preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 9. The Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Preliminary exam or CGL 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 23. The OSSC VSA Computer Skill Test is scheduled to be held on June 12.

OSSC exam calendar 2024

OSSC June, July, August exam schedule Exam Advt No Exam Type Date Combined Technical Service Recruitment Exam 2023 (Except JE Civil & JE Mechanical) 4812/OSSC Preliminary Exam June 9, 2024 Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023 4382/OSSC Typing Test



Computer Skill Test June 11, 2024



June 12, 2024 Vital Statistics Assistant 4478/OSSC Computer Skill Test June 12, 2024 Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam, 2023 4004/OSSC Preliminary Exam June 23, 2024 Vital Statistics Assistant 4478/OSSC Certificate Verification Second fortnight of June Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023 4382/OSSC Certificate Verification Second fortnight of June

Steps to download OSSC 2024 exam calendar

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the exam calendar link for June, July and August exam The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference