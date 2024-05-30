ICSI CSEET July 2024 registration underway at www.icsi.edu; application link here
Candidates can register for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu till June 15, 2024.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is accepting applications from eligible candidates for the upcoming CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2024. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu till June 15, 2024.
The exam is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024. Candidates who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the examination.
Here’s the ICSI CSEET July 2024 notification.
Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July2024
Visit the official website icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET July 2024 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CSEET July 2024.
