ICSI CPC Executive notification 2024 out; check details here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Central Processing Centre (CPC) Executives posts (on contractual basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu from June 1 to 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Upto 31 years as on June 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for CPC Executives posts 2024
Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in
Click on the CPC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.