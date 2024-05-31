The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced the online registrations for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2024). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website afcat.cdac.in till June 28 (11.30 PM).

AFCAT 02/2024 examination will be conducted from August 9 to 11, 2024. A total of 304 vacancies have been notified.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for AFCAT entry will have to pay a fee of Rs 550 + GST (nonrefundable), whereas candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2024

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 02/2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AFCAT 02/2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.