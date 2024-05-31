The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) has released the candidates response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The provisional answer key will be released on June 2. The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Direct link to JEE advanced 2024 schedule.

Steps to download JEE Advanced response sheets

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Candidate response sheets download link Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download JEE Advanced response sheets 2024 Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Advanced candidate response sheet.