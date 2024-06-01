The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule of the UGC NET June 2024 . As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 18, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. NTA will also release a notification regarding the release of the exam city intimation slip at ugcnet.nta.ac.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in, in Prior to 10 days of Exam. Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference