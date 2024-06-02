Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024 today, June 2. Eligible candidates can check, download and raise objections against the released answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

“Candidates can submit their feedback on the answer keys till 17:00 IST of June 03, 2024 using following link: Link” reads the official notification. The candidate response sheets and master question paper has already been hosted on the official website. Candidates can use the provisional key and response sheets to calculate probable scores before the results are announced.

The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Steps to download JEE (Adv) answer key 2024

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced provisional answer key download link Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download JEE Advanced answer key 2024 Take a printout for future reference

