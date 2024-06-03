The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM in CBT Mode.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 admit card.