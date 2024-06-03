JIPMAT admit card 2024 released; download link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM in CBT Mode.
Steps to download JIPMAT 2024 admit card
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT
On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.