The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024) exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in .

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JIPMAT – 2024. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JIPMAT – 2024 shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to5.30 PM in CBT Mode. The admit card will be available to download from June 2, 2024.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 exam city slip.