JIPMAT 2024 exam city slip released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their exam city sip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2024) exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.
“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JIPMAT – 2024. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JIPMAT – 2024 shall be issued later,” reads the notification.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6 from 3.00 PM to5.30 PM in CBT Mode. The admit card will be available to download from June 2, 2024.
Steps to download JIPMAT 2024 exam city slip
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT
On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 exam city intimation slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.