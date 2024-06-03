JEE Advanced 2024: Last date to submit suggestions at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at jeeadv.ac.in.
Today, June 3, is the last date to submit objections against Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024 answer key. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website jeeadv.ac.in upto 5.00 PM.
JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.
Direct link to JEE advanced 2024 schedule.
Steps to download JEE Advanced answer key 2024
Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced provisional answer key download link
Key in your registration details and login
Click on the link to View/Download JEE Advanced answer key 2024
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to JEE Advanced answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.