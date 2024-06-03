Today, June 3, is the last date to submit objections against Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024 answer key. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website jeeadv.ac.in upto 5.00 PM.

JEE Advanced 2024 was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Steps to download JEE Advanced answer key 2024

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced provisional answer key download link Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download JEE Advanced answer key 2024 Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

