KCET 2024 result, final answer key out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results and the final answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
The exam was conducted from April 18 to April 20, 2024.
Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.
Steps to download Karnataka UGCET 2024 result
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
On the homepage, click on the UGCET 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UGCET result 2024.
Direct link to Chemistry final answer key.
Direct link to Mathematics final answer key.
Direct link to Physics final answer key.
Direct link to Biology final answer key.
