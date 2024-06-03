The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their results and the final answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ .

The exam was conducted from April 18 to April 20, 2024.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Steps to download Karnataka UGCET 2024 result

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on the UGCET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGCET result 2024.

Direct link to Chemistry final answer key.

Direct link to Mathematics final answer key.

Direct link to Physics final answer key.

Direct link to Biology final answer key.