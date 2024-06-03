Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has announced today, June 3, that the admit cards for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET 2024) will be released on June 10. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in from June 10 onwards.

The application correction window will open from May 4 to 7. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23. Earlier, the admit card was to be released today, June 3.

“The admit card for the KTET April 2024 exam will be available from 10/06/2024 onwards,” reads a notification on the website.

Steps to download KTET admit card April 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Once live, click on the KTET April 2024 admit card download link Login using your registration details and proceed Check and download a copy of the KTET April 2024 admit card Take a printout for future reference