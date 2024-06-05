Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2024 registration ends today; direct link to apply here
Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in.
Today, June 5, is the last date to register for the Agniveer MR, SSR 02/24 batch in the Indian Navy. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in. The correction window will open from June 6 to 8.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:
Direct link to Agniveer SSR 02/2024 notification.
Direct link to Agniveer MR 02/2024 notification.
Application Fee
An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.
Steps to apply for Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2024
Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on Agniveer 02/2024 MR & SSR 2024
Register yourself on the portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for Agniveer 02/2024 SSR & MR.
Selection Process
The selection process of the Agniveer (MR/SSR) - 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I - Shortlisting (Indian Navy Entrance Test - INET), Stage II - ‘PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.