ICSI CPC Executive registration 2024 underway; application ends June 10
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu till June 10, 2024.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is accepting online applications for the Central Processing Centre (CPC) Executives posts (on contractual basis). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu till June 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Upto 31 years as on June 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for CPC Executives posts 2024
Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in
Click on the CPC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CPC Executive 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.