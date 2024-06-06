The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) will announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024 today, June 6. Once declared, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

“Downloadable ‘Rank Cards’ will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” reads the notification. WBJEE 2024 was conducted on April 28th, 2024.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, the board released the final answer key of WBJEE 2024.

Direct link to WBJEE 2024 final answer key.

Steps to download WBJEE results 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, go to Examinations—WBJEE Click on the WBJEE 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference