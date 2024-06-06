WBJEE 2024 results today at wbjeeb.nic.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024 today, June 6. Once declared, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
“Downloadable ‘Rank Cards’ will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” reads the notification. WBJEE 2024 was conducted on April 28th, 2024.
Earlier, the board released the final answer key of WBJEE 2024.
Direct link to WBJEE 2024 final answer key.
Steps to download WBJEE results 2024
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, go to Examinations—WBJEE
Click on the WBJEE 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.