Rajasthan Police has released the CBT exam admit cards for Constable Recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in .

The CBT recruitment exam will be held on June 13 and 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3578 Constable vacancies in the Rajasthan State Police Force.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable CBT admit card 2024

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitments and Results tab Click on the Constable CBT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable CBT admit card 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will be selected on the basis of physical test, written test, document verification and medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.