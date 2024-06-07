The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the admit card for the next phase of examination for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination (JPSCTAACCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exams for Class 1 to 5 will be held from June 12 and for Class 6 to 8 will be conducted from June 23, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies.

Steps to download JPSCTAACCE admit card 2024

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JPSCTAACCE admit card 2024.