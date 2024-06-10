The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has announced the exam dates for the PG Professional Exam (MSc Courses and MSc. Nursing Phase I & Phase II) 2024 today, June 10. Registered candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

According to the notification, the PG Professional Exam for MSc. Courses will be conducted on June 18, 20 and 22 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The PG Professional Exam for MSc. Nursing Phase I & Phase II courses 2024 will be conducted on June 18, 20, 22 and 24 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

“All Candidates are advised to submit their Examination Fees before the last date of Registration (to be announced later) and take a print out of Admit Card form the website. All latest information will only be available at Examination Section website www.aiimsexams.ac.in in “STUDENT TAB”. Please visit the website regularly,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download PG Professional exam schedule

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for PG Professional exam date sheet 2024 The exam schedule for the selected exam will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Here’s PG Prof exam MSc. Courses date sheet 2024.

Here’s PG Prof exam MSc. Nursing Courses date sheet 2024.