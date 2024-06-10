The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 ( AP LAWCET 2024 ) today, June 10. Eligible candidates will be able to check and download the answer key on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in from 6.00 PM onwards.

The exam was conducted on June 9 from 2.30 PM to 4.00 PM. According to the official schedule, the provisional answer key will be released today and candidates will be able to raise objections (if any) against the released key from June 11 to June 12.

Steps to download AP LAWCET answer key 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Once live, click on the AP LAWCET 2024 answer key download link Check and download a copy of the preliminary key Take a printout for future reference Login to the link to raise objections Raise objections (if any)