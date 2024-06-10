The High Court of Jharkhand has released the admit cards for recruitment to the posts of English Stenographer under Advertisement No. 02/Admn. Misc./ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in .

“Candidates are advised to visit, with copy of online application form, the High Court of Jharkhand, Dhurwa, Ranchi on 15.06.2024 between 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM in case they are unable to download the Admit Cards or to meet out any discrepancy in the Admit Cards,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to 22 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 399 posts, of which 397 vacancies are for the post of English Stenographer for Civil Courts of the State of Jharkhand and 2 for English Stenographer for Judicial Academy Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Steps to download Steno skill test admit card 2024

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the English Stenographer skill test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Steno skill test admit card 2024.