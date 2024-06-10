The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation ( UPMRC ) has declared the results for the recruitment exam to various Executive/Non-Executive posts including Station controller-cum-Train operator, Junior Engineer, Maintainer and others. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website lmrcl.com .

The recruitment exam was conducted from May 11 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 Executive and Non-Executive posts in the UP Metro Rail Corporation.

The provisional answer key was released on May 17, 2024. Objections against answers of the examination paper were received till May 20. These objections were thoroughly examined, and answer key was revised accordingly based on which final result has been prepared. For all questions / answers where ambiguity was found, full marks have been awarded to all candidates.

“The shortlisting of the above candidates is subject to fitness in prescribed medical category and fulfilling all the eligibility criteria & terms and conditions mentioned in the UPMRC advertisement No. UPMRC/HR/Rectt/O&M/1/2024 dated: 13.03.2024. The schedule for Biometric & Document Verification and Medical Examination will be intimated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Career Section of UPMRC website www.upmetrorail.com for latest updates, in this regard,” reads the result document.

Steps to download UP Metro results 2024

Visit the official website lmrcl.com On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Now select the post that you applied for Click on the PDF link next to the selected post The selection list will appear on screen Check, download a copy and take a printout of the results

Direct link to download UP Metro recruitment results 2024.