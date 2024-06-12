Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has declared the results of the Female Health Worker (ANM) (Contractual) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification. The recruitment exam was conducted on February 3, 2024. The board aims to fill up a total of 3058 ANM vacancies.

Steps to download ANM result 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the ANM 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ANM result 2024.