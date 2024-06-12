The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has announced the result of the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2024 or AP EAPCET-2024 for the Engineering course. Candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET .

The AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam was conducted from May 18 to 23, 2024.

AP EAPCET-2024 is being conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc . (Ag) / B.Sc . (Hort) / B.V.Sc . & A.H / B.F.Sc . and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download AP EAPCET result 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP EAPCET 2024 tab Click on the AP EAPCET result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

