AP EAPCET result 2024 declared; download rank card here
Candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the result of the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2024 or AP EAPCET-2024 for the Engineering course. Candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.
The AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam was conducted from May 18 to 23, 2024.
AP EAPCET-2024 is being conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc. and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Steps to download AP EAPCET result 2024
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Go to the AP EAPCET 2024 tab
Click on the AP EAPCET result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP EAPCET result 2024.
Direct link to AP EAPCET rank card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.