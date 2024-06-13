JKSSB result 2024 announced for Graduate Level posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the results of the Graduate Level posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in. The Commission has also released the final answer key.
The exam was conducted on June 2, 2024.
Steps to download Graduate Level post result 2024
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Graduate Level post 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Graduate Level post result 2024.
Direct link to Graduate Level post final answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.