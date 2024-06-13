The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has announced the results of the Graduate Level posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in . The Commission has also released the final answer key.

The exam was conducted on June 2, 2024.

Steps to download Graduate Level post result 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Graduate Level post 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Graduate Level post result 2024.

Direct link to Graduate Level post final answer key 2024.