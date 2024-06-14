The Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST 2024 Phase II registration window will close tomorrow, June 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in . Earlier, the application deadline was June 13.

The Phase II seat allotment will be released on June 18. The online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students will be done from June 19 to 24.

Steps to register for TS DOST 2024

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Pre-Registration” link Register and pay the fee of Rs 200 Log in and proceed with the applications

The Phase III registrations will be held from June 19 to 25. The registration fee all the the Phases is Rs 400. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to TS DOST 2024 admission schedule.