The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024, today, June 14. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam can download their admit cards before the exam.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations

Steps to download UPSC CGS Mains admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download UPSC CGS Mains e-admit cardd Click on the download link and login to proceed Check and download a copy of the admit card on your screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Combined Geo-Scientist Mains admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a final document verification/interview stage.