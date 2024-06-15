TS ICET 2024 results declared; here’s direct link to download
Eligible candidates can download their rank cards from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.
The Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their rank cards from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.
TG ICET 2024 is being held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.
Steps to download TS ICET results 2024
Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download TS ICET 2024 rank card
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the TS ICET results on screen
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download TS ICET results 2024.
