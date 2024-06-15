The Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their rank cards from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in .

TG ICET 2024 is being held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to download TS ICET results 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to download TS ICET 2024 rank card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the TS ICET results on screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS ICET results 2024.