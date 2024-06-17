UPSC ESE Mains 2024 admit cards issued; here’s direct link to download
The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The ESE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.
Here’s the ESE Mains exam schedule.
Steps to download ESE Mains admit card 2024
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 e-admit card link
Click on the download link and key in your credentials to sign in
The UPSC SES Mains admit card will appear on your screen
Check and download a copy of the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ESE Mains admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.