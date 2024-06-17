The The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The ESE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.

Here’s the ESE Mains exam schedule.

Steps to download ESE Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 e-admit card link Click on the download link and key in your credentials to sign in The UPSC SES Mains admit card will appear on your screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE Mains admit card 2024.