The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced exam city intimation slips for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination today, June 17. Eligible candidates can download the city slips from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET city slips 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024: Click here to City Slips Key in your credentials and login to proceed Check and download a copy of the city slip on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET city slip 2024.