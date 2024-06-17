The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the certificate verification schedule of the Group IV Services Examination. Eligible candidates can download the certificate verification schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to August 21 at two venues — O/o TGPSC, Nampally, Hyderabad and Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad. The DV is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.00 PM.

