TSPSC Group 4 certificate verification schedule out; to be held from June 20
Candidates can download the certificate verification schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the certificate verification schedule of the Group IV Services Examination. Eligible candidates can download the certificate verification schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to August 21 at two venues — O/o TGPSC, Nampally, Hyderabad and Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Public Gardens, Nampally, Hyderabad. The DV is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.00 PM.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Group IV DV schedule 2024
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 4 document verification schedule link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 4 DV schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.