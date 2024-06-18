The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2024 exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

UGC NET June 2024 exam will be conducted on June 18 for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

“Admit cards for this exams have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking from the website https: //ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 14 June 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June 2024 admit card.